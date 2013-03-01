Roma rival Chelsea & Barcelona scout German wonderkid

Roma, Chelsea and Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing U19 Germany International Atakan Akkaynak . The talented midfielder is contracted with Bayer Leverkusen until 2019 and according to Goal.com Roma, Chelsea & Barça are interested in welcoming his services.



Akkaynak is also the captain of U18 Germany national team and is regarded as one of the country’s most promising footballers.



The 18-year-old is a classic centre midfielder with dual German and Turkish citizenship. Roma, Chelsea and Barcelona are always looking around Europe for the best deals and the most promising footballers of the Old Continent and Atakan Akkaynak has emerged as one of the best prospects scouted by the European trio so far this season.



It is hard to say whether Roma, Chelsea and Barcelona will make an opening bid to sign the player in January but it is to be taken for granted that the Germany wonderkid has been monitored and will be monitored very closely in the coming months.

