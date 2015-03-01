Roma’s attempt to sign former Spurs target is a ‘mission impossible’
23 August at 14:30Roma have made contact to sign Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, sources have told calciomercato.com. The giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco wants a left-footed winger to play on the right wing and the Italian starlet has recently emerged as the main alternative to Riyad Mahrez who is not going to leave Leicester for less than € 45 million.
Berardi had also been linked with a move to Tottenham but the Premier League giants have not made any contact to sign the Italian starlet in the last few months, whilst they were known to be very interested in the 23-year-old between 2015 and 2016 when the player was close to joining Juventus.
Roma’s budget for a new winger is in the region of € 35 million but Berardi is not going to leave Sassuolo for that fee. The neroverdi, in fact, need no money and are not willing to sell their star for a fee below € 45 million.
Roma, however, will still try to sign the player who has thrived under Eusebio Di Francesco at Sassuolo. The giallorossi are also monitoring the situations of Munir, Patrik Schick and Juan Cuadrado although the latter is not a left-footed winger and is known to be the last alternative for the Serie A giants in case they fail to sign all the other targets. Meantime, Berardi is not going to leave Sassuolo unless Roma match the neroverdi's asking price and that looks like a mission impossible for the Capitolines.
Go to comments