Roma have made contact to sign Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, sources have told calciomercato.com. The giallorossi bosswho is not going to leave Leicester for less than € 45 million.Berardi had also been linked with a move to Tottenham but the, whilst they were known to be very interested in the 23-year-old between 2015 and 2016 when the player was close to joining Juventus.Roma’s budget for a new winger is in the region of € 35 million but Berardi is not going to leave Sassuolo for that fee. The neroverdi, in fact, need no money and are not willing to sell their star for a fee below € 45 million.Roma, however, will still try to sign the player who has thrived under Eusebio Di Francesco at Sassuolo. The giallorossi are also monitoring the situations ofalthough the latter is not a left-footed winger and is known to be the last alternative for the Serie A giants in case they fail to sign all the other targets. Meantime, Berardi is not going to leave Sassuolo unless Roma match the neroverdi's asking price and that looks like a mission impossible for the Capitolines.