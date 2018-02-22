Roma’s Champions League cash prize revealed: Liverpool and Man Utd not happy

Roma have already earned lot of money thanks to their qualification to the semi-final of the Champions League. The extraordinary accomplishment of the Serie A giants has already allowed Roma to gain even more credibility in Europe and also the image of the club has of course been boosted.



​Today’s edition of Il Tempo reports that Roma have already cashed in more than € 100 million. Revenues from ticket sales, TV rights and the so-called ‘Market Pool’ have helped Roma to put some fresh money in the back and that could also help them to retain the best players in the summer avoiding to sell one of their big names due to economic reasons.



The Serie A giants have been selling some of the most shining jewels of their crown over the last few years but this time around things could be different for the giallorossi whose stars Alisson and Manolas are reported to have been targeted by Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.



An income of over € 100 million added to the sale of Emrson Palmieri in the summer may allow Roma to be reject any offer they receive for their stars. Alisson is said to be wanted by Liverpool whilst Manolas was monitored by Sir Alex Ferguson last Tuesday.

