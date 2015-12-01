Roma's Di Francesco does a Conte: "I can't sleep at night"

AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco stopped by Premium Sport to share his thoughts on the home defeat against Sampdoria after Duvan Zapata scored the only goal of the match towards the end of the second half.



Di Francesco began by saying how disappointed he was with how the team started the match: "We started the match really poorly, but our goalkeeper was really good. In the second half, we played well when I inverted the wingers and we conceded on a mistake. I honestly don't know what to say to the fact that we can't score goals, despite the many attacking players we have."



The former Sassuolo coach was asked about the injury that Czech striker Patrick Schick sustained saying: "He injured himself yesterday during training. It is a muscular problem similar to the one he had before. It is a shame becasue he was growing a lot. A lot of things are going badly right now for us."



Di Francesco was asked of the transfer market rumors surrounding Dzeko has influenced the team to which he replied: "If that were the case then all other 10 players are also on the transfer market.



"It is not true that these rumors regardin Edin prevent me from sleeping at night. I can't sleep at night because we can't score any goals" Di Francesco concluded echoing what Chelsea manager Antonio Conte stated a few days ago.