Roma's Di Francesco names Champions League squad

AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has named a 21-man squad for the upcoming second round matches of the Champions League when the tournament kicks off on the 21st of February away in Kiev against Shaktar Donetsk.



New signing Silva is cuptied but other than that Di Francesco has had a full squad to pick from and has chosen the following players.



Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker and Lukasz Skorupski.



Defenders: Bruno Peres, Federico Fazio, Alessandro Florenzi, Rick Karsdorp, Aleksandar Kolarov, Konstantinos Manolas, Juan Jesus.



Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi, Maxime Gonalons, Radja Nainggolan, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Kevin Strootman.



Attackers: Gregoire Defrel, Edin Dzeko, Stephan El Shaarawy, Diego Perotti, Gerson, Patrick Schick, Cengiz Under.