Roma's Di Francesco rues missed chances vs Juve

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco was interviewed by Premium Sport after the defeat against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.



The former Sassuolo coach began analyzing the match by saying that: "In the first half, we were slow on the pressing and Juventus perhaps took a more aggressive approach from the start. I didn’t come here to lose 1-0, but to play the game. Juventus interpreted it better, but we remained in the running and created the kind of difficulties that few sides manage against Juve. That should give us strength. We improved in the second half. Juve took the lead on a distraction from a corner and we are perhaps the team that caused them the most problems in Turin recently."



Di Francesco continued by regretting why his team were not able to play the entire match the way they ended it stating: "Right at the end, we pinned Juve back and really put them under pressure, which means our fitness levels are not an issue. We dominated the last 20 minutes and there are regrets we didn’t play like that earlier. There is work to be done, but we must never lose the intention of pressing the opposition and taking the game to them if we want to become an important team."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)