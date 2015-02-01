Roma's Kolarov rates Dzeko over Icardi

Former Manchester City full-back Aleksandar Kolarov was interviewed by Sky Sports Italia ahead if this Sunday's big match clash between his new side AS Roma and Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district.



“I am not surprised by my performance but it would have been nice if we have got 4-5 points more. The next match will not be an easy match at all but we will visit San Siro to play open football. I can expect a great game of football. In first leg we dominated the whole game but couldn’t finish the game. Inter on the other hand were very frugal and made the best use of their chances” Kolarov began.



“Icardi is dangerous, he has the capabilities to score from anywhere. But he isn’t Inter’s only threat. They are Inter because they have those players. Icardi and Dzeko both are fantastic but I would choose Dzeko. Radja is very important for us. He knows what he did was wrong and he won’t repeat it anymore. A fine Sunday with two goals will put silent everything surely. Our goal is to reach Top 4 but it is very very tough. The other teams have substantial quality too. We will push harder for it and try our level best” the former Lazio and Manchester City defender concluded.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)