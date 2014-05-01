Roma are very close to securing PSG outcast Jese.

The latest reports have the Liverpool target being the subject of a loan-to-buy offer that seems to have swayed the Ligue 1 club’s ownership, not to mention Coach Unai Emery, who recently admitted that the 23-year-old needs to play more.

Were PSG to accept, Roma’s director of sport Frederic Massara is ready to fly to Paris to personally seal the deal. Fellow director Umberto Gandini has already met chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss the same topic, which ended up giving Roma the edge in the negotiations.

And Coach Emery has gone as far to confirm that Jese will struggle to make the team on a regular basis.

“Jesé needs to play, when he has he's satisfied me”,

“Giving him more playing team hadn't been easy and that's why we've discussed the possibility of him leaving.

“Well evaluate the situation after the break and work out the best solution both for him and PSG”.

(via giallorossi.net) claim that Roma want to pay PSG €3 million right now, and then buy the winger outright for 20m in the summer.