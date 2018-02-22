Roma's official website predicted Liverpool draw
13 April at 18:08AS Roma will face Liverpool in this season’s Champions League semi-final and the Italian club had already confirmed the tickets for the clash on their official website on Thursday, a day before the official draw was confirmed.
Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Serie A outfit, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have made it to the last four of the European competition. The draw took place on Friday, but Roma confirmed the tie that will take place on 2 May at Stadio Olimpico a day in advance and sent the ticket details to their season ticket holders.
