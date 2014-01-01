Roma's Perotti reveals AC Milan snub
30 November at 12:55AS Roma’s offensive catalyst has revealed that he chose his current club over the advances of AC Milan in January of 2016. In his one-and-a-half seasons in the Eternal City, Diego Perotti has proven to be one of their shrewdest investments, and are now rewarding him with a contract renewal.
Speaking to Il Romanista, Perotti reflected on his decision to join Roma, and waxed poetic about the club. “When I was in Genoa there was also Milan who offered me a contract, but Rome is special. It's a wonderful city, full of history.”
The new agreement with the club should be formalized soon. The terms of it will extend his stay at Stadio Olimpico until June 30, 2021, probably with an option for another season after that.
In addition to the new contract, his strong play has brought him back to the Argentinian national team in time for next summer’s World Cup. More importantly, however, he has happy with his decision. “This year I have been smiling more. This city is so bright that it also brings smiles to those who live here.”
