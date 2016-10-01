Among the teams they have faced at least three times in Serie A, Roma are the only side that Sassuolo have never won against.



Roma have scored at least two goals in seven of their previous eight Serie A encounters with Sassuolo (2.3 per game on average).



However, three of the four Serie A matches between Roma and Sassuolo played at the Olimpico have ended in a draw.



Roma have lost their last league match (vs Juventus), after going unbeaten in their previous nine (W7 D2).



Sassuolo have won their last three league matches, the last time they won four consecutive Serie A games in a single season was in May 2016.



Roma have conceded the fewest fouls (186) in Serie A this term.



Sassuolo are – along with Lazio and AC Milan – one of the three teams yet to concede in the opening 15 minutes of play in the current Serie A campaign.