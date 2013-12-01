Roma are shopping in Spain, but have been turned down for an attacking midfielder they wanted in case Riyad Mahrez.

The Giallorossi have offered

30 million to Real Madrid for Lucas Vazquez -

Well, he’s getting older: at 26, Vazquez wants to be a regular starter, but was only in the first XI on twelve occasions in Liga action last season.



Though he managed an impressive two goals and seven assists, things aren’t going to get any easier.

Isco is still in Madrid and improving, while Gareth Bale doesn’t look like he is going anywhere. With Marcos Asensio a threat and new signing Dani Ceballos arriving, the Merengues’ midfield is getting a little crammed.