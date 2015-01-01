Kevin Strootman.

. Reports in Italy state that Roma are closing in on a new deal for Dutch midfielder Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) writes that Giallorossi executives have met with the 27-year-old and his representatives to discuss extending his stay in the Italian capital.

This season, Strootman has returned to something like the player Roma thought they were getting when they bought him from Feyenoord back in 2014. Since then, a series of crippling knee injuries has curtailed his progress but after nearly two years on the sidelines, the big Dutchman is now an integral part of the team.



His performances have also caught the eye of Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who, like his predecessor Louis van Gaal, has huge admiration for the player. Strootman however, has always maintained his loyalty to the club who stuck by him and helped in his rehabilitation and now there looks to be a new four-year deal on the table worth €3.5M-a-season.