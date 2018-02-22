Roma set sights on Udinese duo: what does it mean for Juventus and Arsenal?
20 April at 17:45Calciomercato.com sources understand that Roma sporting director Monchi has identified Udinese midfielders Jakub Jankto and Antonín Barák as two of his prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The former Sevilla market guru believes they have the ideal profile to reinforce Eusebio Di Francesco’s midfield next season, though he is well aware of the fact he will face competition from some of Europe’s top clubs in his pursuit of their signature.
Indeed, Arsenal have frequently been linked with a move for Jankto over the course of the past 18 months, while much will depend on who they appoint as Arsène Wenger’s successor and the way in which he would like the Gunners squad to be molded.
Meanwhile, Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici both rate Barák very highly despite the fact he only joined the Zebrette from Slavia Prague last July.
Only time will tell whether the Giallorossi can win the race to sign two of the most exciting midfield talents in Italy at the moment.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
