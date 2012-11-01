Roma set to sign Emerson replacement from Portugal: the details
31 January at 11:10Roma sporting director Monchi is frantically working the phones as he looks to complete multiple deals before the end of the January transfer window.
The Giallorossi have long been looking for a defensive back to replace Bruno Peres. Ideally, the addition would be able to play on the right side, allowing Alessandro Florenzi to move further up the pitch, as well as giving Aleksandar Kolarov a break every now and again on the left side.
While it appears their move for Daley Blind has lost steam over the financial request of Manchester United, it appears Monchi has found his man. 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon fullback Jonathan Silva is set to make the move to the Eternal City. Indeed, he has already approved the transfer.
The deal will see him make the move from Portugal for six million euros.
The deal is not without its risks, however. Silva has only played six matches this year due to injury (he is currently still injured), and has performed poorly since joining Lisbon. Additionally, he’s a left back, which means Monchi will still need to find someone for the right side.
