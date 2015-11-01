Sevilla are back in the race for Sampdoria midfielder Pedro Torreira, his agent has recently hinted.

Pablo Betancur recently told

As we revealed a few months ago, Sevilla like Uruguayan sensation, who has made 16 appearances in Serie A this season and nailed down a starting place at the Marassi stadium.

The 20-year-old has also been in Roma's sights, though his agent refused to confirm this.

“Until now there has been no contact, but I have read of Roma's interest.

“Our objective is to go to another club, we haven't renewed with Sampdoria”.

He added something about being “aware of contacts with overseas clubs” - probably a reference to Sevilla.

Torreira is admired around Italy for his great vision and technique. Roma could be especially interested because of Daniele De Rossi's slow decline, not to mention the fact that they were pipped to Tomas Rincon by rivals Juventus.