Roma-Shakhtar: Latest news and probable formations

Roma head into Tuesday’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk needing a singular result. Nothing short of a victory will do at the Stadio Olimpico.



Having fallen in Kiev 2-1 in leg one, the Giallorossi must post a victory to progress to the tournament’s quarterfinal stage.



In their favor is the scorching hot Cengiz Under, who even scored the lone goal in the first leg. More importantly, however, goalkeeper Alisson is yet to concede at the Stadio Olimpico during this Champions League campaign.



As for manager Eusebio di Francesco, he’ll return to his preferred 4-3-3 formation. Few surprises will catch your eye, however it appears Stephen El Shaarawy will, once again, not get the nod despite an electrifying group stage performance.



Here are the lineups you can expect to see on the pitch tonight.



ROMA (4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman; Under, Dzeko, Perotti.



SHAKHTAR (4-2-3-1): Pyatov; Butko, Ordets, Rakitsky, Ismaily; Fred, Stepanenko; Marlos, Taison, Bernard; Ferreyra.

