Roma: Spalletti confirms interest in West Ham winger, claims he’d coach Inter or Juve

AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti talked to media on Saturday afternoon on the eve of the giallorossi Serie A clash to Genoa. The Italian tactician confirmed the interest of AS Roma in West Ham winger Feghouli and claimed that he’s open to coach Inter or Juventus in the future.



“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think this team need new players. That’s the squad I chose last summer and I’m happy with these players. I haven’t asked new signings. Said that, Salah will be playing the Africa Cup of nations and we nay need a replacement.”



“Massara [Roma DS] working hard but we also need t consider the economic aspect of every operation. You already know the players that we are interested in. Feghouli is one of them. We also liked Rincon and Pavoletti, but we remain a very strong team.”



“I’m a pro and I could coach any other team, including Inter or Juventus. It’s my job and I have no preclusions.”

