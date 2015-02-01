Roma, Spalletti: 'On Dzeko it was a PK. The season is still very long. Defrel...'

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sport Mediaset after Roma's win versus Cagliari, here is what he had to say: "We didn't play a great game but we won. Cagliari pressured us a lot and they played a very good game. We attacked and created a lot but we weren't very clinical. In the end, we won and we deserved to win. Defensively we played a great game tonight since we didn't concede anything.



Three horse race for the Scudetto? I wouldn't say so. Inter are coming back, Milan play very good football, Napoli are very hot at the moment and they won a big game. It is still a long season to go. Dzeko? He did well today, he is important for us since he add's a physical presence. Murru's foul? If it wasn't a goal, then it would've been a PK instead. Fazio? He is doing great, he has grown a lot. Juve? We have to think of ourselves and concentrate on our upcoming games. Juve have a great squad but we have to give it our all. Defrel? It is a different situation now that Florenzi and Salah are about to come back...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)