Roma, Spalletti opens to Inter: 'Me and Sabatini together? Why not'

Luciano spoke to the press ahead of Roma's game against Juventus as he also talked a little bit about his future, here is what he had to say on the matter: " We have worked well this season but it isn't easy to catch-up to this Juventus team, they are very strong. Radja and Perotti? Any coach would want to have a healthy Radja in his team, he is such a great player. The same can be said of Perotti, when he is in top form he can really be a difference maker. We will monitor them closely ahead of our game tomorrow against Juventus as I have a lot of faith in our medical staff".



CONTE AND ITALIAN COACHES - " He is the one who deserves the credit, he won that league title even if our Italian coaching methods did help. He went into a solid team but he was the one who made that team run. He changed the formation and got the best out of his players. He deserves it".



DZEKO - " Edin has been amazing for us all season long so it is a shame that he will miss tomorrow's game. We will still have to give it our all. Juve? They have been on point this season, it is very hard for any other club to keep up to their pace. Roma had a good year and we do have a solid squad but Juventus were really good this year".



INTER AND SUNING - " Sabatini is a great sporting director, he has been in solid teams and always did well. It is not a surprise to me that Inter called him. He is a strong person and a very good director. If ever we have to possibility to work together again, why not?".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)