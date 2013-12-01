Roma, Spalletti: 'Totti is more than a king he is an emperor.I will soon decide my future'

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Premium Sport after Roma's win versus Genoa, here is what he had to say: " When you coach a club like Roma you always have to win. For some people a second place isn't worth anything but I think it is worth a lot. My players gave it their all and we accomplished great things. Genoa played a solid game tonight, they deserve praise too".



Francesco Totti's farewell? " He is incredible, everyone was crying when he said his farewell. If Francesco decides to retire like I think he will, this will be a big loss for Roma. He is more than a king to Rome, he is an emperor. Roma future? I will soon meet with the management and I will then tell everyone my decision. We will meet as soon as possible. We had a very good season and everyone worked hard, I couldn't of asked for anything more than this".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)