Roma, Spalletti: 'Totti? When he plays for 5 minutes you tell me that I am wasting his time...'

Luciano Spalletti spoke to the press after their game against AC Milan, here is what he had to say:



"You have to take the good and the bad, that's how it goes. It is important to have daily talks with the players, to let them know what they are doing well and what they can improve on. Totti? When he plays for 5 minutes you guys tell me that I am wasting his time. El Shaarawy deserved to come on and he played a great game, scoring a goal too. Last year Totti was great coming off the bench for a few minutes but I guess you guys are right.... . I make my decisions based on what's best for AS Roma. We still have a second place to defend and we have to give it our all until the end of the season. I am sorry but that's the truth of the matter".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)