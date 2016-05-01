Roma, Spalletti: 'Transfers? Salah will be playing with Egypt and Iturbe isn't happy'

Roma beat Chievo by a 3-1 score as they are now three points up on third placed Napoli. Luciano Spalletti spoke to Premium Sport after the game, here is what he had to say: " It was a good win and we deserved to get all three points. My players did very well tonight as we ended the year on a high note. It wasn't an easy game, especially since we were coming off a 1-0 loss to Juve last week but we were still hungry to win this game. We always seemed to have the ball and we were often on their side of the field. Chievo have a solid defense and it isn't easy to score against them. Maran has done a terrific job with that team. The Olimpico stadium is our home and it always helps us to play here".



" Our 2016 season has been great, we practicaly gained as many points as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. Contract renewal? I am not thinking about it. Transfer market? The management are aware of our needs. Salah will be playing in the African cup of nations and Iturbe might not be pleased to have played so little, let's see how it goes. Totti? He is our only unsellable player ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)