Hi @Treble_Nikki, it’s #RandomActsOfKindnessDay and we thought you might like this Nike #ASRoma windrunner jacket as a thank you for your support.



Ciao Nikki, abbiamo pensato che questo giacchetto potrebbe andare bene per dirti grazie per il tuo supporto!#RomaActsOfKindness pic.twitter.com/2Z2wevoDs1 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 17, 2018

AS Roma’s marketing staff took #RandomActsOfKindnessDay day quite seriously.The Giallorossi spent a good part of the afternoon choosing random fans on twitter and sending them free swag.The lucky followers were certainly thrilled to receive their random act of kindness for the day. However, their joy was eclipsed only hours later when star 20-year-old Cengiz Under took over their match against Udinese and led them to a 2-0 victory.Check out some of the free swag in the gallery.