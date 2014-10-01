Roma squad list for Benevento: Nainggolan and Schick out, promising Man Utd target in

Radja Nainggolan have been left out of Roma squad for tomorrow’s Serie A game against Benevento. The Belgian midfielder and the Czech Republic International have picked up an injury and are not eligible to play the incoming game against the newly-promoted Serie A side.



​Nainggolan scored his first goal of the season last week-end as he bagged in the opener against Verona. Schick has only played 15 minutes since the beginning of the campaign as he was still injured when he joined the giallorossi at the end of last summer.



Here’s the full list presented by Roma boss Di Francesco. Mirko Antonucci is also included in the list. He is a product of Roma academy and a transfer target of Man Utd.



Alisson Becker, Bodgan Lobont, Lukasz Skorupski, Leandro Castan, Federico Fazio, Aleksandar Kolarov, Kostas Manolas, Hector Moreno, Juan Jesus, Bruno Peres, Daniele De Rossi, Alessandro Florenzi, Maxime Gonalons, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gerson, Kevin Strootman, Gregoire Defrel, Edin Dzeko, Stephan El Shaarawy, Diego Perotti, Cengiz Under, Mirko Antonucci.

