Eusebio Di Francesco has named his squad for the upcoming weekend Serie A clash against Verona. Returning to the fold most notably is summer signing Patrik Schick, who is just recovering from hamstring injury.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker

Bodgan Lobont

Lukasz Skorupski

Defenders

Leandro Castan

Federico Fazio

Aleksandar Kolarov

Kostas Manolas

Hector Moreno

Juan Jesus

Bruno Peres

Midfielders

Daniele De Rossi

Alessandro Florenzi

Maxime Gonalons

Radja Nainggolan

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Gerson

Kevin Strootman

Forwards

Gregoire Defrel

Edin Dzeko

Stephan El Shaarawy

Diego Perotti

Patrik Schick

Cengiz Under