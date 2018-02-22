Roma star defender and Barca hero reveals inspiration, talks with Salah

Roma star defender Kostas Manolas, hero against Barcelona with his dramatic late goal to bring Roma to the Champions League semi-finals, gave an interview to La Stampa. He spoke about the progression and new test against Liverpool, former teammate Mohamed Salah, and his inspiration on the back line.



Goal against Barcelona - "How many times have I seen it again, but all of them immediately after the game… that’s enough . If you stop to think that you have touched the highest point of your career you are finished.



Liverpool - "If I know what it means in the history of Rome? Yes. I know very well that, several years ago, they beat us on penalties in the Champions Cup final at the Olimpico."



Salah - "What kind of relationship do we have?" "Excellent, Momo is an extraordinary guy, a decent person, and he always has a smile on his face…If we stopped Messi's Barcelona, ​​we can stop Salah's Liverpool: it will not be easy, but we are ready.:



Model - "My model has always been my uncle, the greatest Greek central of all time: we are different, but he is my guide, besides him, I like Cannavaro, but I will never win the Golden Ball like him".



Winning the Champions League? "We are among the best four and, at this point, we are not favored ... Raising the cup in Kiev is a dream but we have to focus on Liverpool first."



Messages with Salah - "Do we write to each other?" Of course, I often congratulate him for the extraordinary season he is having.”

