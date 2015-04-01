Alessandro Florenzi claims that he would have been a barman if he hadn’t turned to football.

“I’m happy to be doing this job. I don’t know what else I would have done, maybe become a barman,”

“A few of my friends do it, you see. I’m joking, I don’t know, but I think I would have worked in catering”.

The Roma star is greatly appreciated by fans for his effort and his adaptability, playing both in midfield and at right-back. He went down with a serious cruciate ligament injury last season, but is on his way back.

“Football has always accompanied me, from the earliest days of my life”

“I think that what Uruguayan writer Eduardo Geleano [‘to explain what happiness is to a child, I’d give him a ball to play with”] is perfect when trying to explain what joy is.

“This is what football has given me. I’m happy when I have a ball at my feet”.