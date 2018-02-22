Liverpool have made a massive breakthrough in the Alisson sweepstakes, according to the latest reports.

According to UOL in Brazil (via the wonderful 101greatgoals), it appears that the 25-year-old wants to move to Anfield in the summer.

Touted at a massive

65 million, the Brazilian has kept 14 clean sheets this season for Roma, and was originally picked up for a meagre

The Selecao Number 1 is also liked by

Alisson’s people are confident that a move will happen in summer, too.

Journalist Paul Joyce believes that Liverpool are very much interested, too.

€8 million in the summer of 2016. He sat one season behind Wojciech Szczesny, who then headed to Juventus for €12 million in 2017.Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, but Liverpool are on pole here, and it appears that recent reports indicating that the Anfield club was pulling out of the race were wide of the mark.