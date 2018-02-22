Roma star hits out at media over Messi-Dybala row
02 April at 21:40In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, Roma's Diego Perotti spoke about Argentina in the World Cup.
"I have improved in playing with my national teammates. Sometimes, the exact opposite occurs, which makes it hard for you to adapt. The level is very high, but with Roma and Argentina, it's hard not to improve.
"The words of Messi on Dybala? I'm convinced that he didn't mean that they can't play together, but they do play in the same position. Since Leo is the best, Dybala can't take his place. Then it's possible that they could collide on the pitch and run in the same spaces. The reports by media were just to create controversy, nothing else."
Unlike Dybala, Perotti has managed to more or less secure a spot for this summer's World Cup, having been one of the key player's for Roma as of late. It remains to be seen if Dybala will join him this summer.
