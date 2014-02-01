Roma star Diego Perotti played the whole game against Udinese yesterday. The Argentinean put down a very good performance even if he missed a penalty in the final minutes of the game when the giallorossi were already leading for 3-0.









Perotti ‘explained’ his mistake from the spot today showing an horrific would on his Instagram account. ‘I think I know why I missed the penalty’, Perotti said adding that he had to had ten stitches.

