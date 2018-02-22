Roma star refuses to rule out Real Madrid, Liverpool move
01 May at 11:45AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson has refused to rule out a potential move suitors such as Liverpool and Real Madrid.
The 25-year-old Alisson has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world over the last seasons since he joined the giallorossi from Internacional. This season, he has enjoyed a breakout season in Rome, appearing 35 times in the Serie A and impressing under the tutelage of Eusebio di Francesco.
In a recent interview that Alisson gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazilian refused to rule out a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid, who have drawn links with the stopper in the last few months. Alisson said: "I do not know what will happen. It is logical that interest makes me happy.
"I say it's not just a question of needing. I know my value - not in terms of money, but as a player - I know what I bring to the team. But I think only of the present. What will happen next, we leave it for later.
"I'm here, and to do well, I have to focus on this. Even when I was at the Internacional, I had negotiations with Rome, but I was thinking only of doing well. I played six months with the contract already signed with the Giallorossi, yet I won the same.
