Ahora más que nunca!

Roma defender Federico Fazio has sent a message to Liverpool ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg in Rome.Fazio featured and started for Roma in the club's 5-2 defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men last week, as the two away goals scored by Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti proved vital in handing the club hopes of progressing into an unlikely final.Ahead of the second-leg, Fazio posted a photo on Twitter with the captain: "It is now or never."