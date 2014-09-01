Roma starwas one of the best players on the pitch in Roma’s 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid yesterday. The Serie A giants managed to hold the Colchoneros to a 0-0 draw in their opening game of the Champions League campaign. In the other game of the group Chelsea beat Azerbaijan side Qarabag with an easy 6-0 that throws Antonio Conte’s men on top of their group. The Premier League Champions signed Antonio Rudiger from Roma in the summer but the Blues had also been linked with a move for Rudiger’s former teammate Kostas Manolas. Manchester United were also reported to be interested in the player and the Greece International showed why the Premier League due should regret not signing him in the summer. Take a look: