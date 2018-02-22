Roma lost the first leg away to Barcelona by 4 goals to one, after they somehow managed to score two own goals, courtesy of De Rossi and Manolas. However, despite what seems to be the mission impossible, Fazio has stated on Instagram that his side will fight until the end for the fans.

"As long as the heart beats, we will fight...Forza Roma for life!".

The second leg will be played next Tuesday at the Olimpico, and Roma will have to play the game of their lives in order to advance to the semi-finals of Champions League. However, before all this, they will have to switch focus to the league, as Fiorentina awaits on Saturday at the Olimpico. Roma are currently sitting in third place in the league.

