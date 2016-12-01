Roma starts for Moreno and Emerson against Torino

Ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s Coppa Italia match at home to Torino, Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is set to make several changes to his starting line-up. As the tactician confirmed himself, Emerson Palmieri will start in place of Aleksandar Kolarov who is due to be rested. It will be his first start for the Giallorossi since sustaining an injury back in May.



Fazio and Kostas Manolas will both be rested too, with Juan Jesus and Héctor Moreno coming in. Meanwhile, Bruno Peres will face his former team as he replaces Alessandro Florenzi on the right flank. Polish goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski will be given his usual cup starting berth in place of Alisson.



There are also believed to be planned changes up front, where we could see the likes of Patrik Schick and Cengiz Ünder given a chance to impress. There are sure to be some big names missing when the starting XI is announced at the Stadio Olimpico.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)