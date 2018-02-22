Roma suffer injury blow ahead of Barcelona showdown
23 March at 09:50Roma star Cengiz Under has picked up a knee injury while on International duty with Turkey national team. The talented winger has suffered a sprain in his left knee and is not going to be available for the upcoming international friendly against Ireland.
Turkey boss Mircea Lucescu confirmed the player’s injury during a press conference held before the game and Roma’s medical staff has been immediately informed about the injury of the Turkey International who has been in excellent form over the last couple of months.
The giallorossi are monitoring the player’s fitness and are ready to recall the player in Trigoria to make him undergo medical tests and therapies ahead of the upcoming games in Serie A and Champions League.
Roma are set to face Barcelona in the quarter finals of the Champions League and Under is now in doubt for both games. Roma have yet to release an official medical update about their star.
The 20-year-old has six goals and one assist in 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
