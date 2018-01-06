Roma target tells Man Utd: I want another challenge
09 January at 13:30Marouane Fellaini’s time in Manchester looks to be coming to an end.
Chased by PSG and Roma for quite a while, the Belgian international is reported to have told Coach Jose Mourinho that he wants a new challenge.
The former Everton man’s deal runs until the summer, and the Special One wants to keep him, prompting Manchester United to offer him another year at the same rate, approximately € 165 000 a week.
Yet Fellaini is not so interested, and is reported to have refused that offer.
Speaking recently, the Red Devil told Humo.be: "I'm still here. If Manchester did not want me anymore, they would have said that for a long time. They made a proposal, probably one will follow.
"Whether I will accept it I do not know. You cannot arrange something like that in a jiffy."
Though he was initially a starter under Mourinho, he has found himself being relegated to the bench at Old Trafford.
