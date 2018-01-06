Marouane Fellaini’s time in Manchester

Chased by PSG and Roma for quite a while, the Belgian international is reported to have told Coach Jose Mourinho that he wants a new challenge.

The former Everton man’s deal runs until the summer, and the Special One wants to keep him, prompting Manchester United to offer him another year at the same rate, approximately € 165 000 a week.

Yet Fellaini is not so interested, and is reported to have refused that offer.

Speaking recently, the Red Devil

"Whether I will accept it I do not know. You cannot arrange something like that in a jiffy."

Though he was initially a starter under Mourinho, he has found himself being relegated to the bench at Old Trafford.