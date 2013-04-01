Radja Nainggolan that he can leave the club this summer. The 28-year-old has been in sensational form this season and has been a long-term target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician has made no secret of his admiration for the player and he was close to bringing him to West London last summer only for the player to decide to commit his future to the Giallorossi. Rumours surrounding his future will simply not go away however and the pink journal believes that if the right offer comes in at the end of the season, the club will be ready to cash-in on their star player.



With former academy player Lorenzo Pellegrini set to return from Sassuolo and Ivorian star Franck Kessie reportedly on his way from Atalanta, President James Pallotta, aware of the need to balance the books due to the Financial Fair-Play regulations currently imposed on the club, could sanction a move for one of Europe’s most wanted players.



Should the Belgian depart the Eternal City, then his new destination will almost certainly be Stamford Bridge. Nainggolan has already declared his love for London and that he has been flattered by the interest shown by the Premier League leaders.