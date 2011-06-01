Roma, the latest on El Shaarawy as he risks missing the Sampdoria game

As Roma are in advanced talks with Chelsea concerning Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, another one of their players might miss their next game but this time because of an injury. Roma played against Inter Milan on Sunday as Stephan El Shaarawy picked up a knock. According to Sky Sport, the Italian national team winger picked up a muscular issue as he is in doubt for Roma's next game against Sampdoria. This is another potential blow to coach Di Francesco as he will likely have a depleted lineup tomorrow. On the positive side of things, El Shaarawy shouldn't miss too much time as his injury isn't viewed as being a serious one.



Stephan El Shaarawy appeared in 25 games for Roma on the season as he scored 7 goals and added 5 assists so far in 2017-18. He is having a pretty solid campaign for the Roman club as they will hope that he comes back soon...