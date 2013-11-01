Roma to bench Dzeko as agent flies to London to finalize Chelsea move
24 January at 09:46Dzeko’s agent is in London to finalize the Bosnian’s striker move to Chelsea, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
The former Manchester City striker has already reached a verbal agreement with the Premier League giants but his agent Irfan Redzepagic is now in London to fix the last details regarding the player’s working permit in England.
The Serie A and the Premier League giants have agreed that Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri will move to England for a combined € 60 million fee. Chelsea and Roma, however, are still in talks to finalize the deal trying to reach an agreement regarding bonuses and add-ons.
In the meantime Roma are preparing for tonight’s clash against Sampdoria. According to the latest information we have Dzeko is not going to start the game despite what Di Francesco said yesterday.
“As of today Dzeko will start tomorrow but I have to talk to him. We’ll decide together what’s the best thing to do. He is a player of Roma and I think he must play if he is fit”, Di Francesco said.
Dzeko, however, is likely to start from the bench as he waits for his agent’s approval to move to the Stamford Bridge.
SAMP-ROMA: PREDICTED LINE-UPS
SAMPDORIA (4-3-1-2): Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Ferrari, Regini; Linetty, Torreira, Praet; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Zapata. All. Giampaolo.
ROMA (4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Strootman, Gerson; Under, Defrel, Nainggolan. All. Di Francesco.
