Roma want to extend Kostas Manolas’ contract, according to the latest reports from Italy.

The Corriere dello Sport claim that the Juventus, Inter and Zenit target’s agent is set to meet with sporting director Monchi before September.

The Greek man was heavily targeted by some teams this summer, as Roma lost a number of key players in the window.

​Agent Yiannis Evangelopoulos will meet with the Giallorossi, who plan to offer him a better salary.

The Greek talisman ended up remaining at the Olimpico, with reports that his

40 million pricetag scared off Juventus, who had lost Leonardo Bonucci for a similar sum.

Manolas was very close to Zenit Saint-Petersburg, but jilted them at the last minute, with reports that he wasn’t happy at being paid in rubles.

Needing to sell, Roma green-lighted Antonio Rudiger’s departure to Chelsea, who ironically had also been interested in.