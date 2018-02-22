Roma to wear kit with new sponsor against Liverpool tonight – watch

Roma will be wearing a brand new shirt at Anfield Road tonight. The giallorossi are due to play against the Reds in the opening tie of the Champions League semi-finals and Eusebio Di Francesco’s new kit will include the club’s new sponsor Qatar Airways, the same sponsor of Barcelona.



Roma announced the agreement yesterday and the team will be wearing the new shirt during tonight’s Champions League clash.



The agreement between Roma and Qatar Airways is worth € 13 million-a-year and is valid through 2021.



