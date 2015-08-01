Kostas Manolas will be leaving the club in January.



Italian journal Il Messaggero claims that the 40-year-old jokingly stated that “This will be my last photograph with Manoloas” after being snapped in the dug-out at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. With reports circulating this morning, that the 25-year-old is the subject of a new





Having been photographed together on the substitute’s bench before Sunday’s 1-0 win in Genoa, Roma legend Francesco Totti has added more fuel to the speculation that Greek international defenderwill be leaving the club in January.Italian journal Il Messaggero claims that the 40-year-old jokingly stated that “This will be my last photograph with Manoloas” after being snapped in the dug-out at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. With reports circulating this morning, that the 25-year-old is the subject of a new £50 million bid from Manchester United, these comments from Totti come at a delicate time for both player and club.

Manolas has asked for a salary increase to €3.5 million in any potential new deal in the Eternal City which is believed to be way above what the Giallorossi are prepared to meet and what has caused a host of clubs to chase his signature. The Red Devils have already reportedly had an initial offer of £32.5 million rejected for the player but look set to come back with a hugely inflated offer.