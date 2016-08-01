Roma, Totti: "Ucl draw? It went pretty well for us. Transfer market?..."

Roma drew Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions league knockout phase, here is what Francesco Totti had to say on the matter in an interview with Premium Sport:



"Draw? Yes it went pretty well for us. At the same time, we can't underestimate Shakhtar because they are a pretty strong side and they play very well at home. It won't be easy... . Return leg in Rome? That's a small advantage for us yes. We have 3 months to prepare this game, we are now focused on the Serie A. Di Francesco? When you do well, everyone is happy. He has done great so far and he has been working very hard for Roma to be super competitive. I think that Di Francesco will even become better as he has been very impressive. UCL or Serie A? Our main objective is the Serie A. As for the UCL, the further we go, the happier we will be. Transfer market? Monchi is close to me and I am having fun. A lot of people have been helping me. We can always improve even when things are going well. We will sit down with Monchi and the coach to see where we can improve. We will always try to get better....".