Roma, two women in between Chelsea and Dzeko?
27 January at 21:40Another day went by and there is still no deal between Roma and Chelsea for the Dzeko-Emerson pair. There aren't any problems for Emerson Palmieri but things seem much more complicated on the Edin Dzeko-Chelsea front.
According to Corriere dello Sport, there could infact be two women stalling the deal between Chelsea and the Bosnian striker.
One of them is Amra Silajdzic (Dzeko's wife). She was very happy to go to Rome when Edin was transferred to Roma as both of their kids were born in Italy. She isn't seemingly happy about the potential idea of returning to England as she prefers Italy. The other woman? Marina Granovskaia (who is the director of Chelsea). She doesn't have a great understanding with Conte as she doesn't seem to want to meet Dzeko's financial requests. She seemingly doesn't want to give him a long term deal since he is over 30 and she has doubts considering the fact that he can't play for them in this year's UCL. There are only a few more days to go as time will tell...
Go to comments