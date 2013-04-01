Roma are on a run of eight consecutive league wins against Udinese – the last time that the Giallorossi dropped points against the Friulani was back in March 2013.

Roma have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight home games against Udinese (W7 D1).

Roma have scored in every one of their last 33 home games in Serie A.

Udinese have lost six away games in a row between this and the last Serie A campaign – the Friulani have never lost seven in a row in Serie A.

Roma have kept four clean sheets out of five games played this season in all competitions.

Roma-Udinese: team news and predicted line-upsRoma take on Udinese tomorrow with the giallorossi who want to win their third successive games after easy wins against Verona and Benevento. The giallorossi should line-up with a 4-3-3 and Nainggolan is expected to be back to action after he skipped the last away clash to Benevento.Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Strootman; Defrel, Dzeko, Perotti.Karsdorp, Nura, SchickGonalons-De Rossi 55-45%, Nainggolan-Pellegrini 65-35%, Defrel-ElShaarawy 55-45%Bizzarri, Larsen, Angella, Nuytinck, Samir; De Paul, Behrami, Barak, Jankto; Maxi Lopez, Lasagna.Danilo, Widmer, PericaBizzarri-Scuffet 55-45%, Barak-Fofana 60-40%, Maxi Lopez-Bajic 60-40%