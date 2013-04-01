Roma-Udinese: team news and predicted line-ups
Roma take on Udinese tomorrow with the giallorossi who want to win their third successive games after easy wins against Verona and Benevento. The giallorossi should line-up with a 4-3-3 and Nainggolan is expected to be back to action after he skipped the last away clash to Benevento.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Roma are on a run of eight consecutive league wins against Udinese – the last time that the Giallorossi dropped points against the Friulani was back in March 2013.
- Roma have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight home games against Udinese (W7 D1).
- Roma have scored in every one of their last 33 home games in Serie A.
- Udinese have lost six away games in a row between this and the last Serie A campaign – the Friulani have never lost seven in a row in Serie A.
- Roma have kept four clean sheets out of five games played this season in all competitions.
ROMA (4-3-3): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Strootman; Defrel, Dzeko, Perotti.
INJURED: Karsdorp, Nura, Schick
LIKELY TO START: Gonalons-De Rossi 55-45%, Nainggolan-Pellegrini 65-35%, Defrel-El Shaarawy 55-45%
UDINESE (4-4-2): Bizzarri, Larsen, Angella, Nuytinck, Samir; De Paul, Behrami, Barak, Jankto; Maxi Lopez, Lasagna.
INJURED: Danilo, Widmer, Perica
LIKELY TO START: Bizzarri-Scuffet 55-45%, Barak-Fofana 60-40%, Maxi Lopez-Bajic 60-40%
