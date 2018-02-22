Roma, Ünder: Injury alert lowered ahead of Barcelona clash

Yesterday’s news that Cengiz Under suffered a knee injury while on international duty for Turkey had Roma fearing the worst. The 20-year-old picked up the sprain during training exercises and missed out on the friendly against Ireland.



However, the injury appears to not be as serious as initially feared. With one eye on the impending Champions League clash against Barcelona, Roma were prepared to have the 20-year-old immediately sent back to Italy for medical procedures.



Instead, the level of concern has been lowered and now there is seemingly not enough reason to send him back to the Italian capital.



As his conditions now appear optimal, Ünder will remain with the Turkish side as they have one friendly left to play against Montenegro on Tuesday.



The young winger has been in fine form during the second half of the season. Roma will certainly need him in their quest to progress past Barcelona into the last four of the Champions League.

