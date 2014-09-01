Roma urge to extend Nainggolan’s contract to ward off Chelsea interest
28 February at 19:20AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is definitely one of the best midfielders in Europe. Actually, according to our Twitter followers, the Belgian star is the best midfielder in the Old Continent at the moment.
The former Cagliari man signed a new deal with AS Roma this past October, but the club failed to give him the pay rise that he had requested. Club’s representatives reportedly promised Nainggolan a better salary than his current € 3.2 million-a-year but the two parties have yet to meet to discuss the player’s improved contract.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calcionews24.com), the Serie A giants are open to offer their midfield star a new € 4 million-a-year salary although the 28 year-old expects a bigger pay rise given that Chelsea offered him € 5 million-a-year last summer.
Representatives of the club, however, will soon make contact with the player’s entourage to begin new contract talks. In case Nainggolan fails to sign a new deal, in fact, it is very likely that Chelsea and other big European clubs will knock AS Roma’s door asking the player’s availability.
Is Radja #Nainggolan currently the best midfielder in Europe?— Calciomercatocom(En) (@CmdotCom_En) February 27, 2017
