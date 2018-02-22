Roma vs. Liverpool 1-2: Tops and Flops of the first half
02 May at 21:34Roma certainly didn’t get the start the were hoping for, as Mane gave the guests the lead already after nine minutes. Although Roma equalised through Milner’s own-goal six minutes later, their hope was once again shattered as Wijnaldum gave Liverpool the lead in the 25th minute.
Tops
El Shaarawy: The bright spark in Roma’s attack during the first half, using his pace and creativity to create a few good chances. Hit the post late in the first half as his shot was deflected off Milner.
Mane: Did really well on the first goal, receiving the ball inside the box and calmy putting it past Alisson. Florenzi having a few issues with Mane and Robertson on the right flank.
Flops
Nainggolan: Misplaced the pass which led to Liverpool’s first goal. Didn’t offer much in the attacking phase, either.
Alexander-Arnold: Lacked awareness to deal with Kolarov and El Shaarawy on several occasions. Was really humiliated by Dzeko, whose run past the defender nearly resulted in a goal.
Go to comments