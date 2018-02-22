Roma vs. Liverpool 1-2: Tops and Flops of the first half

Roma certainly didn’t get the start the were hoping for, as Mane gave the guests the lead already after nine minutes. Although Roma equalised through Milner’s own-goal six minutes later, their hope was once again shattered as Wijnaldum gave Liverpool the lead in the 25th minute.



Tops



El Shaarawy: The bright spark in Roma’s attack during the first half, using his pace and creativity to create a few good chances. Hit the post late in the first half as his shot was deflected off Milner.



Mane: Did really well on the first goal, receiving the ball inside the box and calmy putting it past Alisson. Florenzi having a few issues with Mane and Robertson on the right flank.



Flops



Nainggolan: Misplaced the pass which led to Liverpool’s first goal. Didn’t offer much in the attacking phase, either.



Alexander-Arnold: Lacked awareness to deal with Kolarov and El Shaarawy on several occasions. Was really humiliated by Dzeko, whose run past the defender nearly resulted in a goal.